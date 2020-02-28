After passing at least nine bills, most of them unanimously, the Senate has adjourned until Monday morning at 9:30. Meanwhile, the House is in its amending order, debating amendments to various bills.
Among the bills the Senate passed unanimously was SB 1360, the budget for the state Department of Correction for next year. It reflects big increases as the state’s prison population continues to swell, including $5.9 million for a new program proposed by Gov. Brad Little’s administration to target services to 2,000 of parolees who are most at-risk to reoffend, from drug testing and substance abuse treatment to transitional housing. The idea is to stop what’s often been described as a “revolving door” of recidivism, as parolees and probationers fail on supervision and return to prison.
Both parties in the Senate are now planning closed-door caucus meetings.