The Senate convened just a brief afternoon session today, and then adjourned until 8 a.m. Friday. Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, made the motion, citing the need to wait until the House makes progress on budget bills. “Once we have the budgets passed, we will know what is left for us to consider tax cuts, transportation spending and property tax matters," he said. "We understand that the (House) has business tomorrow, procedures tomorrow and potentially the next day, that will potentially preclude some of this business from moving forward.”
The House has an Ethics Committee hearing scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a complaint that freshman Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, raped a 19-year-old House intern.