The Senate adjourned until 11 a.m. tomorrow after completely clearing its calendar, passing nearly 20 bills, including major legislation on transportation, tax cuts, public school funding and more. "Thank you, senators, for another very hard day," Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators before they adjourned just before 5:30 p.m. He said the Senate did "important business" today, and did what it said it would, waiting to take up the bills until major budget bills had passed the House.
"There's no more business for us to take up today," Anthon said.
Meanwhile, the House worked its way through nine bills today, by my count, including two major pieces of the public school budget, which passed unanimously; a Senate-passed gun rights bill; and HB 316 as amended in the Senate, which changes the funding of public health districts in Idaho. The amended version passed unanimously, 64-0. The House also approved HB 220aaS, on prohibiting public funds for any purpose from going to abortion providers or their affiliates, passing the Senate-amended bill 56-10 and sending it to the governor's desk.
Then, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, announced that the House still needed to hold another hastily scheduled House Ways & Means Committee bill, to introduce a new version of its bill to allow lawmakers to recess, rather than adjourn, their session once they finish their business."
"That bill has a 10-page title," Moyle told the House. "We need to get that done if we’re trying get out of here tomorrow." Then, he said, the House will reconvene to allow the bill to be read across the desk, which will take quite awhile, as the full title must be read.