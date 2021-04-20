The Idaho Senate has now adjourned until tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m., so neither house will hold an afternoon floor session today. Before adjourning, however, the Senate did have an announcement from Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who said the Senate Resources Committee, which he chairs, will meet shortly to hold its full hearing on SB 1211, the new wolf-killing bill introduced this morning by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton. The agenda shows the meeting will be at 1:30 in room WW 55.
