Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday the Idaho Senate voted, 25-2, to adjourn sine die (with no appointed date for resumption). But the House had other plans. About 30 minutes after the Senate adjourned, the House voted, 53-9, to recess, meaning Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, could call the House back into session sometime this year. Bedke said it means the House still has "its foot in the door, as it were."
"If the unforeseen happens this coming summer, then the Legislature is in a position to react to that," Bedke said. "It's going to have to be special circumstances … like another billion dollars" of "unanticipated" federal money appropriated to the state.
Bedke said, "We feel strongly that the Legislature should be in the appropriation process and not just, unilaterally, the executive branch."
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, an attorney, told the Associated Press Bedke could call the House back into session this year and, with a vote of its members, force the Senate to return as well.
Article III Section 9 of the Idaho Constitution says "neither house shall, without the concurrence of the other, adjourn for more than three days, nor to any other place than that in which it may be sitting."
Bedke said the Idaho Attorney General's Office will release a letter tomorrow explaining the legal ramifications.
"If we need (the Senate) we can go back into session call them," Bedke said. And if senators choose not to return? "We'll cross that bridge when it comes to it," Bedke said.
Before voting to recess, the House passed HR 4 and SCR 112, resolutions to recess the House until no later than Dec. 31 while suspending per diem payments and clarifying that no expenses will be payable to legislators during the temporary recess.