The Idaho Senate has reconvened, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder said, “I ask unanimous consent to ask the president to form a committee to notify the House that we’re about to sine die and to notify the governor.” The Senate consented, and the two committees were appointed and sent off to notify the House and the governor. Meanwhile, House Republicans are preparing to hold a tele-press conference.
Just a few minutes later, the committees returned, and the Senate adjourned sine die at 6:33 p.m., to a round of applause in the chamber. First, they took a roll-call vote on the motion; it passed unanimously, 25-0, with 10 Senate members absent.