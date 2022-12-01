Janice McGeachin final bang of gavel in Senate 12-1-22

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin bangs the gavel to adjourn the Idaho Senate sine die on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as it completed its organizational sessoin.

 Screenshot

The Senate reconvened this afternoon, read across the desk the new committee assignments, chairmanships and vice chairmanships, and then proceeded to move toward adjournment sine die of its organizational session. As part of the formalities for that, committees of senators were dispatched to notify the House and the governor that the Senate “is now organized and ready to conduct business for the state of Idaho,” in the words of Majority Leader Kelly Anthon’s motion.

The committees returned and gave their reports, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who chaired the committee to notify the governor, added that Gov. Brad Little said, “You did that damn fast.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments