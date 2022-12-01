The Senate reconvened this afternoon, read across the desk the new committee assignments, chairmanships and vice chairmanships, and then proceeded to move toward adjournment sine die of its organizational session. As part of the formalities for that, committees of senators were dispatched to notify the House and the governor that the Senate “is now organized and ready to conduct business for the state of Idaho,” in the words of Majority Leader Kelly Anthon’s motion.
The committees returned and gave their reports, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who chaired the committee to notify the governor, added that Gov. Brad Little said, “You did that damn fast.”
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin responded, “It’s a good thing we’re at ease, because that might be a word that would take issue in the rules. But thank you for your report, and the committee is discharged.”
Under the Senate’s rules, the use of “exceptional words” – swear words – is forbidden on the floor. Senate Rule 41B states, “Exceptional Words. — (B) If a Senator is called to order for words spoken, the exceptional words spoken shall be immediately reduced to writing by the Secretary and if the ruling is final (no appeal or appeal unsuccessful), the Senator called to order shall yield the floor and speak no further if on a matter of privilege nor until all others have had an opportunity to speak if on a question before the Senate.”
Anthon said it was “really a fruitful day,” and the Senate’s committees are now organized and “ready to do the people’s business in January.” The Senate then adjourned sine die, which is Latin for “without a day” to come back.
The House, on the other hand, will be back at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.