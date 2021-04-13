McG gavel 4-13-21

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin bangs the gavel to adjourn the Idaho Senate for the day at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

 By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com

The Senate convened a half-hour late for its afternoon session today, and then, instead of going to its 14th Order -- where numerous bills await numerous amendments, including the big House-passed tax cut bill -- it unexpectedly adjourned until tomorrow. Both Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats announced they'll head into closed-door caucuses. 

