The Senate convened a half-hour late for its afternoon session today, and then, instead of going to its 14th Order -- where numerous bills await numerous amendments, including the big House-passed tax cut bill -- it unexpectedly adjourned until tomorrow. Both Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats announced they'll head into closed-door caucuses.
