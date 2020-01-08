Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, also is working on a hands-free bill this session; the Senate narrowly killed legislation last year from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to require hands-free devices whenever Idaho drivers talk on cell phones while driving. It drew opposition from rural senators. “My approach is to figure out a way to make it consistent,” Winder said today. “Meridian has a ban now – Ada County doesn’t, Eagle doesn’t, Star doesn’t.”
That means someone from western Ada County who’s driving to work in Boise could be alternately legal, not legal, and legal while using a phone on their commute to work, he said.
“There’s a huge percentage of accidents that are due to inattentive driving that relate to hand-held cell phone use,” Winder said. The current inconsistency around the state, he said, resulted because “the cities basically got frustrated with the number of accidents that were occurring, the number of injuries and deaths that were occurring, and they decided it was time to take action because the Legislature hasn’t.”
I spoke with Winder this morning; this afternoon, Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, introduced his bill, and others drafting bills include Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who last year unsuccessfully proposed just banning Idaho cities from passing hands-free ordinances. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday’s edition of the Idaho Press.
Winder’s bill is still in draft form; he hopes to have it ready to introduce by the end of the month. “There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Winder said. Rice said he’s not working on his own bill this year, because he’s letting Winder take the lead.