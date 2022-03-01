Sixth-term Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, announced today that he plans to retire from the Senate rather than seek reelection, and he endorsed freshman Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, who is running for his seat. Vick is the current chairman of the Senate Resources Committee and served as Senate assistant majority leader from 2018 to 2020. He previously served four terms in the Montana House of Representatives.
“It has been one of my greatest pleasures to serve the people of Idaho’s Second Legislative District for the last 12 years,” Vick said in a statement. “But I don’t believe that being a legislator was meant to be a career, and now I am excited with the prospect of spending more time with my family and enjoying the wonderful life that we share with all of our neighbors in North Idaho.”
Vick praised Okuniewicz, saying, “Doug has comported himself extremely well during his time in the Idaho House of Representatives. He has maintained a conservative voting record that aligns well with our constituents. And, he has also successfully run meaningful legislation that is important to the people of our legislative district and all Idahoans in general.”
Last year, Okuniewicz successfully sponsored legislation to double camping fees for out-of-state campers at five of Idaho’s most popular state parks. This year, he is proposing legislation to forbid local governments or schools from removing historical monuments or renaming schools, parks, bridges or other public areas without state permission; the bill, HB 531, passed the House on Feb. 15 but hasn’t had a hearing in the Senate. An earlier version also passed the House last year but didn’t advance in the Senate.
Okuniewicz praised Vick, saying, “I am humbled and truly grateful for Sen. Vick’s endorsement. Honestly, I was dismayed at the prospect of not having Steve as my senator any longer. He is a fantastic Senate counterpart and a good friend and mentor.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.