Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder has informed the Senate that he tried to meet with the governor, but the governor’s office is very busy with coronavirus concerns right now. “We’re not getting much attention,” Winder said. Gov. Brad Little has a 5 p.m. press conference scheduled in his office regarding the first report of community spread of coronavirus in Idaho, related to a Blaine County case. The Senate has completed its calendar, Winder said, but it’s not clear if they’re about to adjourn sine die or not. “We probably need to go to a little short caucus about next steps,” he said.
Her voice breaking, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, "In my community we have doctors who are contaminated now." She urged all senators to follow guidelines and self-isolate when they return home to their communities. "Please take this seriously," she said.
The Senate then went at ease for a GOP caucus.