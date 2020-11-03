Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has claimed victory in his bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate. “I’ve been doing this long enough that Idahoans know me and they know what to expect from me,” Risch said. “Whenever I cast a vote, there’s never a question about where it’s going to come from.”
“I think the message is that they’d like to stay the course and keep Idaho the great place that it is. And the fact is that I think people here in Idaho have a really good, clear understanding of how lucky we are in Idaho compared to the rest of the country.”
Risch said he remained confident throughout the campaign, as he faced a challenge from former state Rep. Paulette Jordan, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor. “Our polling was steady from beginning to end. The only blip we saw was she took a real dive when she started running negative ads,” he said. “This isn’t rocket science. What you do generally is start with a base poll and then just keep a handle on it. The numbers really, they never changed that much other than that one blip.”
Looking ahead to a third six-year Senate term, Risch, 77, said, “I’m in the middle of a lot of business. China is a huge issue for us, and as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, assuming we hang onto the Senate I’ll be there, and what we’re doing on China is very bipartisan. I’ve got good friends that I’m working with that are Democrats as well as Republicans on the committee. We really need to get this right.”
Addressing supporters on an Idaho Republican Party live stream, Risch said, “The night’s not over yet, we’re feeling pretty comfortable about the U.S. Senate, which of course is important. It should be important to all Idahoans, myself and Mike Crapo both chair major committees.” Risch chairs Foreign Relations, and Crapo chairs the Senate Banking Committee; if Democrats took over the Senate both would lose those posts.
“Whatever happens tonight, look, we’re all Americans, we need to turn the page as we always do on election day,” Risch said. “We need to recommit ourselves to the good things that America has, the good things that Idaho has, and make them better.”