That was an odd one. Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, was up to present SB 1357, a bill he sponsored. The bill amended state law on numbering of voter ballot initiatives, so that rather than starting over with the number 1 each election, numbering would begin with the number 8, and say that each number “shall be unique and not be reused in subsequent years.” Ricks, in his opening debate, told the Senate it may be a good bill, it may not be a good bill, and he’s of the opinion that sometimes the Legislature shouldn’t pass bills. He then asked the Senate to unanimously reject SB 1357.
Most senators obliged, with a smiling Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, saying, “Thank you for making this day much more interesting.” A couple, however, supported the bill, which died 2-33.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “This is the most unusual debate. I’m not sure that it isn’t in violation of our rules. When we present a bill we are asked to present it favorably … (and) to vote for it in a positive way,” even if that vote is then changed from “yes” to “no.” “So just in the future, even though it’s humorous, I’d just caution you on the process,” he said. “I’ll vote aye.” As the roll call proceeded, Winder changed his vote to “no.”
