As the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee was beginning its hearing this afternoon on HB 409, Rep. Mike Moyle's House-passed one-year freeze bill for local government property tax elections, Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said he's proposing to send the bill to the Senate's 14th Order for major amendments. Instead of a one-year freeze, he wants to turn the bill into a three-year, 4% cap on those budgets. Currently, local governments are capped at 3% growth a year, plus new construction, annexation, and any "foregone" value taken from past years when the government in question didn't hit its cap. Rice's proposal is just a flat 4%.
"This is the notion of a time-out for our citizens, while we have a real deeper dive into what's going on with property tax," Rice told the committee. "This is intended to be a time-out, not something punitive towards our local governments. It also strikes a balance with the citizens that just can't afford to pay more."
Numerous people testifed, from citizens to local government officials to lobbyists to advocates; each was given just one minute to speak. Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel has a full report online here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Among those speaking was Garden City Mayor John Evans, who said, "We can't not fund new growth. If we don't, we're going to be serving in our last term in office. Our citizens won't put up with it." Fast-growing communities have to accommodate their populations, he said.
Russ Smerz, 75, of Nampa, said he favors HB 409, saying his property tax bill currently comes to "21% of what I get from my Social Security -- that's enough."