Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, says he’s decided to include a public vote in his proposed legislation to raise the Idaho sales tax to 7% and provide property tax relief. “This is the kind of major tax policy that I think deserves to be done like that,” Rice said in an interview. “If the Legislature passes it, it would go on the November ballot.”
A week ago, Rice, who chairs the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, announced he’s working on legislation to raise Idaho’s 6% sales tax to 7%, and use the money to increase funding for schools — while phasing out school districts’ ability to pass local property tax overrides known as supplemental levies.
