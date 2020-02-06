Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, announced today that she won't seek re-election, saying, "The list of things that I am missing is getting too long." Jordan is a third-term senator, the current Senate minority caucus chair, and a former longtime Boise City Council member and president.
She also announced that she's endorsing Ali Rabe, the current executive director of Jesse Tree, a nonprofit that works to address homelessness, who is planning to run for Jordan's current seat.
"Ali represents the generational change we need to see in the Legislature," Jordan said, "and I’m thrilled that she is stepping forward."
Here is Jordan's full statement:
"I’ve spent the past 25 years in some form of public service. I’ve been honored to serve in several capacities, most recently here in the Senate. I have put everything I have into this service. But the list of things that I am missing is getting too long. Today I announce that I will not seek re-election to the Senate.
"This is the right time to move on to life’s adventures. I’m pretty sure I’ll never look back on my life and say 'Gee, I wish I’d gone to more meetings.' I want to spend more than 2 days with friends and family without having to run home for the next commitment. I want to read more books and fewer reports. When it’s time you know it, and for me it’s time.
"I’m grateful for the honor of representing my constituents, for the support I have received and the opportunity to contribute to the debate on important issues like health care, property taxes and equal rights for all Idahoans.
"I’m excited to also announce today that Ali Rabe has agreed to step forward and run for this seat. Ali’s is a quintessential Idaho story. Born in Boise and raised in Middleton, she graduated summa cum laude from The College of Idaho and cum laude from William & Mary School of Law. After working in the government and nonprofit sector for several years, she returned home to serve as the executive director of Jesse Tree, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing homelessness. Ali represents the generational change we need to see in the legislature, and I’m thrilled that she is stepping forward."