New legislation regarding legalizing industrial hemp was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning; it was proposed by Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. “I will assure you that should you choose to print this bill, we will have a robust discussion about this policy and opportunities in the state of Idaho,” Lee told the Senate committee.
She noted that since the federal Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp in December of 2018, “We took a look at a couple of options last year and left without anything. Since that time, the governor has presented an executive order,” to allow interstate transport of industrial hemp through Idaho to and from states where it’s legal. “So currently that’s all we have,” Lee said. The new bill, she said, includes “some updates to that executive order, and some clarifications that I think would help our transporters, as well as specific direction to develop a state plan.” A state plan, to be developed by the state Department of Agriculture, would meet the requirements of the federal Farm Bill and also “identify a path for our growers to receive crop insurance and bank loans should they want to grow this. It also has an emergency clause to direct the state Department of Agriculture to being working on that state plan with our producers and other interested partners through negotiated rulemaking.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “Thank you, Sen. Lee, for your diligence and perseverence on this issue. Seems like it’d be a fairly simple thing to deal with, with the changes at the federal level, but it certainly hasn’t been. … I look forward to further discussions.”
Lee said, “Currently, it is very difficult for any transporter to meet the requirements of the executive order, so that’s the clarification that we need. What we’re seeing is transporters are driving around the state of Idaho because there is some ambiguity in the language.”
Earlier, the Senate Health & Welfare Committee introduced a proposal aimed at legalizing industrial hemp from Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
Introduction of a bill clears the way for a possible full hearing in the committee.