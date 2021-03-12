Two Idaho lawmakers have an idea for property tax relief: Scale back the “circuit breaker,” the small property tax break the state currently offers to low-income seniors and folks with disabilities, and instead fund a new “tax deferral” program through which a smaller number of seniors with lots of home equity could sign up to have the state pay their property taxes until they die or sell their homes.
Then, the state would get repaid in full, with interest.
“They’ll never have to pay property taxes again until they sell the home or they leave this world,” Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, told the House Revenue & Taxation Committee.
Grow and his co-sponsor, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, got support for the deferral piece, HB 309, from the House committee on Wednesday, but not for the circuit-breaker changes, which the two estimated would save the state $6.6 million from the current $20 million program. However, that bill, HB 310, still is pending.
Von Ehlinger told the committee, “In some cases, (people) are living in million-dollar-plus homes and benefiting from the circuit breaker program. I’m sure it’s been fruitful for these people, but it’s wrong.”
Justin Baldwin, Gooding County assessor, disputed that. “Taxpayers are crying out for help, and this bill is just a bit of a slap in the face to our most vulnerable citizens,” he told the panel. “I personally don’t know anybody who has a million-dollar home who qualifies for a circuit breaker in our county. … The vast majority of them are just people who just need a little bit of help. They’re widows, they’re farmers, they’re sheepherders, they’re the people that built our communities.”
The current circuit breaker allows low-income homeowners who are seniors or disabled to receive up to $1,320 per year to subsidize their property tax bill. It serves more than 27,000 Idaho homeowners, but hasn’t been updated for inflation since 2006; according to a 2020 Tax Commission report, the median income for recipients is just under $17,000 a year.
