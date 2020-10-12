As Senate Judiciary Committee members give their opening statements in today’s confirmation hearing for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Idaho’s member, GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, decried “the standard arguments” from Democrats against the nomination, that confirmation of the nominee would lead to loss of women’s rights, health care and more. Crapo said those arguments are made against every Republican nominee, and called Coney Barrett “pre-eminently qualified” to serve on the nation’s highest court.
“Judges are not policy makers,” said Crapo, a Harvard-educated attorney, telling Coney Barrett, “I know you know that. Should we not take Judge Barrett at her word?”
“She understands the role of a fair and proper judge,” Crapo said, and if confirmed will be “the 5th woman and the first mother of school-age children to serve on the Supreme Court.” Crapo said, "In many ways she's the ideal candidate to fill this current vacancy."
Crapo was immediately followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the Democratic nominee for vice president. In her opening statement, Harris, speaking remotely, said, “The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless,” with COVID-19 spreading in the nation and even infecting members of the committee. “The Senate should be prioritizing coronavirus relief,” she said. “Small businesses need help, as do the cities, towns and hospitals this crisis has pushed to the brink.”
As other Democratic members of the committee have done, Harris pointed to the upcoming Nov. 10 case regarding the Affordable Care Act that will come before the Supreme Court, and displayed a portrait of a child from her district who depends on the ACA’s protections to receive costly treatment for a congenital heart defect. That upcoming case, she said, is “a big reason why Senate Republicans are rushing this process.” She said Republicans have “finally realized that the Affordable Care Act is too popular to repeal in Congress,” and so are now trying to get the “court to do their dirty work.”