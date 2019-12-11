The Hill reports today that Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blocked consideration in the Senate on Tuesday of legislation meant to prevent Russia and other countries from interfering in elections. Crapo's move came after Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asked for consent to pass the Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines, or DETER Act. Van Hollen argued the bill would underscore that there would be a "very tough price to pay" if Moscow meddles in U.S. elections.
Any senator may block such a move in the Senate. Crapo, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee – which has jurisdiction over economic sanctions – told the Senate, “I think the record really needs to be set straight here. The picture that is being painted here is that the Republicans or President Trump or both don’t care about the fact that Russia is and has been trying to interfere in our election. And that for some reason our refusal to allow this specific act to move forward until it is fixed is in evidence of that.”
Crapo noted that he argued for strong sanctions against Russia that the Senate passed in 2017. “Under that legislation the administration has been active,” he said. “I think that President Trump has probably put more sanctions on the Russians than any president in our history.”
The Hill reports that Crapo said he was open to considering further legislation but warned that sanctions are a "two-edge sword."
"The mechanisms in this bill have been designed more to attack the Trump administration and Republicans than to attack the Russians and those who would attack our country and our elections," Crapo said. "When we can stop trying to make it anti-Trump or anti-Republican or make politics out of the problems that Russia truly is creating for us, maybe we can come together and pass yet another strong piece of legislation to move forward," he said.
The DETER Act was introduced by Van Hollen and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Van Hollen noted he and Rubio had made changes to their original bill to try to bring on more support, including adding the ability for Trump to waive the new sanctions. "This has nothing to do with President Trump. This has to do with protecting our elections," Van Hollen said.
The back-and-forth marks the latest instance of Democrats trying to pass election-related legislation on the Senate floor only to be blocked by GOP senators, The Hill report. Democrats have also tried to pass legislation that would bolster the United States's election infrastructure and require campaigns to report any offers of foreign assistance to the FBI. You can read The Hill’s full report here.