Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, announced this morning that she won't run for re-election after her current term; she's served for a decade, including one term in the House and four in the Senate. Buckner-Webb is the Senate's assistant minority leader and the Legislature's only African-American member. Here is her full announcement:
“'Wouldn’t take nothing for my journey now.'” That quote from Maya Angelou perfectly captures my feelings as I announce the end of my legislative tenure. I will not run for reelection in 2020.
"It has been an honor to serve the state of Idaho and its citizens during my ten years in the Idaho Legislature, two years in the House and eight years in the Senate. It has been an extraordinary time in my life and in the lives of all Idahoans as we have watched phenomenal transformation in our state: our increasing population, our new businesses and industries, and all of the benefits and problems of a rapidly growing state. Those benefits and problems are not evenly distributed, and it is the responsibility of Idaho’s citizen legislature to ensure that all Idahoans are valued and heard.
"I remain humbled by the support of those who elected, welcomed, advised, and worked with me over this decade. My mother’s credo was “Disturb the Peace” and I plan to carry on that legacy, as a private citizen, to advocate for the issues that matter to me and other Idahoans.
"I am so grateful that my family had the wisdom to choose Idaho in 1905, and the tenacity to stay. In their honor, I encourage legislators to move beyond politics, to value inclusivity, and to welcome all voices as we – the public and private sectors – work together to create the best future possible for generations of to come. It has been a privilege to be part of the public sector and I look forward to continuing that work in the private sector. Many thanks for the opportunity and honor to serve the people and the great state of Idaho."