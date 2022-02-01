BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to raise a homeowner’s property tax reduction for needy seniors that backers say will keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes headed to the full Senate on Tuesday.
The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee approved the bill that alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker.
The circuit breaker is intended to shield older, disabled or widowed Idaho residents with fixed or limited incomes who can be put at risk of losing their homes due to soaring home values and rising property values.
“It is my contention that applicants for the circuit breaker will be taken off the program because the value of their homes has gone up through no fault of their own," said Republican Sen. Regina Bayer, the bill's sponsor.
The new bill adjusts the qualifying residential home maximum value from 125 percent of the median assessed value of homeowner exempt homes to 200 percent. That will allow more low-income homeowners to qualify for the property tax reduction.
Several county assessors told lawmakers that making the change would allow many older homeowners with limited incomes in their counties to remain in their homes.
