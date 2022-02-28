Second-term Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, announced today that she won't seek reelection. Today is the opening of the two-week filing period to run for office this year, including all legislative seats.
Here is Bayer's full statement:
"I am humbled by having had the honor and privilege of serving in the Idaho State Senate for going on four years. I will be forever grateful for this wonderful, life-changing experience provided by the caring and supportive Idahoans of Legislative District 21 who entrusted me with the significant responsibilities of representing them in the Idaho Legislature. I am thankful for the thoughtful colleagues and staff I have had the privilege of working with. Their friendships have created very special, lifelong memories. It will soon be time for me to begin a new chapter in my life. It is time for me to relax and spend more time with my husband of 58 years. Idaho has so much to offer in the great outdoors with its beautiful scenery, rivers, mountains, and history that I feel we must make time to absorb as much as we can while we still have the opportunity. Therefore, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to the Idaho State Senate in the upcoming election. Since the filing period begins today for the primary election, I hope this timely announcement will give the right person the opportunity to file a candidacy. There is much work that needs to be done and I’m hopeful someone that reflects my conservative values will step forward to run for my seat representing the voters of Legislative District 21. I sincerely appreciate the dedicated people who want to preserve our State, our Constitution, and the way of life we all enjoy. Gratefully, Senator Regina Bayer"
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.