Eight-term state Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, today announced his retirement from the Senate and endorse Julie VanOrden, a former state representative who has been filling in for Bair this session, as his replacement.
Bair, in his Senate career, chaired the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee, the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, and co-chaired the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. "Together, we have been very successful making course corrections and positive policy changes," he said.
He's missed this year's session due to family health issues. VanOrden served in the Idaho House from 2012 until 2020, rising to chair the House Education Committee before being defeated in the 2018 GOP primary by current Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
VanOrden also is a former school board trustee. "Her dedication to education and love of children is unquestionable," Bair said.
VanOrden, in an Idaho Senate Majority Caucus news release, thanked and praised Bair. "The institutional knowledge he possesses has been a greatly needed resource for me," she said. "With Sen. Bair supporting me, I believe I will bring a voice backed up with knowledge and experience to this seat in the Idaho state Senate."
