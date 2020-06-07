Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, with people shouting at them and recording them with cellphones, a group of officers from the Boise Police Department’s bike patrol began to work their way between two crowds of protesters yelling at each other on the steps of the Idaho Capitol, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. It was slow going, but the officers made progress, each holding their bicycle in front of them, until they’d formed a barrier between a small group of counter protesters, some of whom were openly carrying guns, and the much larger crowd chanting on the steps of the Statehouse.
The move created distance between the groups during one of this week’s emotional protests of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
Floyd’s death has set off a blaze of protests across the country, and many of those protests have turned into violent riots. That hasn’t happened in Boise, and it’s the job of the Boise Police Department and the Idaho State Police to make sure it won’t.
One of the key differences between Boise’s protests and those in other cities has been where things become tense. While there have certainly been angry exchanges during the demonstrations, they have occurred between two groups of protesters — not between protesters and police.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.