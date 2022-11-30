Idaho Secretary of State's office sign, generic
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane today announced his four top hires for the office who will start in January. The four are Nicole Fitzgerald, who will serve as Chief Deputy; Brooke Brourman, Deputy Legislative Counsel; Jason Lehosit, Deputy Policy Director; and Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director.

McGrane is currently the Ada County clerk. 


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

