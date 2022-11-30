Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane today announced his four top hires for the office who will start in January. The four are Nicole Fitzgerald, who will serve as Chief Deputy; Brooke Brourman, Deputy Legislative Counsel; Jason Lehosit, Deputy Policy Director; and Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director.
McGrane is currently the Ada County clerk.
Here is his full announcement:
Secretary-elect Phil McGrane announces four key appointments
"Newly elected Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced today the appointment of four key people to serve in the Office of the Secretary of State. Nicole Fitzgerald will serve as Chief Deputy, Brooke Brourman as Deputy Legislative Counsel, Jason Lehosit as Deputy Policy Director, and Chelsea Carattini as Communications Director.
“As Idaho’s next Secretary of State, I pledged to strengthen and rebuild trust in Idaho elections across the board. Keeping elections safe is our number one goal, and I believe the well-rounded experience of these individuals will help me deliver on that promise,” said Phil McGrane.
The Idaho Secretary of State serves as Idaho’s chief elections officer and oversees the licensing of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as various other duties involving the maintenance and publication of official documents.
Nicole Fitzgerald has worked in state government for nearly a decade, previously serving as the Administrator at the Office of Drug Policy and Executive Director at the Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. Brooke Brourman served ten years as a Principal Legislative Drafting Attorney and two years as the Public Records Coordinator for the Idaho Legislative Services Office. Jason Lehosit is a 28-year campaign professional who has extensive experience working on federal, state, local, and non-partisan elections. Chelsea Carattini has worked at the Ada County Clerk's Office for the past eight years, serving the last three as the Communications Specialist.
“As Idaho grows, so do the demands of the Secretary’s Office. The Office interfaces with hundreds of candidates, tens of thousands of businesses, and over one million voters. Providing the best customer service to those we interact with is our priority.” added Nicole Fitzgerald, incoming Chief Deputy.
Phil McGrane, a 4th generation Idahoan, was elected in November as Idaho’s 28th Secretary of State after receiving over 72% of the vote. McGrane will continue to serve as the Ada County Clerk until January when his four-year term expires."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.