Ada County Absentee Ballots

In this file photo, volunteers dig into stacks of absentee ballots during the process of removing the ballots from mailing envelopes at the Ada County Elections office in Boise, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Secretary of State is partnering with Albertsons and Safeway to help provide voters with the return postage needed to submit absentee ballots for the May 19 primary election, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said he had to reverse a previous statement that the state government would pay for the return postage of the absentee ballots, because some counties had not attached postage to the materials for absentee ballots. To address the concern that some voters will not receive return postage, Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said voters can bring their return envelopes with their ballots to any participating Albertsons or Safeway to get a stamp for their ballot.

You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments