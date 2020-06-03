This is something I've never seen before: After posting final, unofficial results last night, in the wee hours of this morning, really, showing that 1st-term Rep. Jerald Raymond had turned back a challenge from former Rep. Karey Hanks, the Secretary of State's office has changed the results after discovering an error this morning, and Hanks actually won.
“Well, y’know, the election night reporting is a new program,” Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said today, “and certainly we’re definitely sorry that things happened, but that’s really not a fault of the software. It was human error, the mapping and not getting all four counties included in that.”
“We don’t like that kind of mistake, but they do happen,” Denney said. “And the results are unofficial.”
District 35 in eastern Idaho includes four counties: Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson. "The data that Fremont County had sent us was not mapping correctly for the results page, so what it was showing last night was not correct," said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock. "That was something we discovered this morning, that the numbers were not in there for Fremont County."
"So what you're seeing there now is the final unofficial results," he said. They show Hanks with 50.76%, or 4,870 votes; to 49.24% or 4,725 votes for Raymond. That's a margin of 145 votes.
With the Secretary of State's website the sole source for the final, unofficial statewide results in the primary election, the change is a bit disconcerting. "It was just something that the folks we had looking at it, we missed it," Hancock said. "We just missed the mapping of these races." In addition to the Hanks-Raymond race, the Senate race in the district also was affected and the numbers changed, but it didn't change the outcome.
“We checked out all of them on last Friday," Denney said, "and we just missed that one county in the mapping on getting it put into that district. ... So yes, we will double check everything next time. But that’s hindsight.”
Also on the Secretary of State's election results site now is something that was completely missing last night: Figures for turnout and for the percentage of the counties reporting. Hancock said the numbers still are being finalized, but the current estimate is that 38.5% of registered voters case ballots in the primary, or 328,499 ballots from among Idaho's 853,301 registered voters.
"Regardless of what it ends up being, we set a turnout record for the primary," Hancock said, "both in terms of ballots cast and in terms of overall percentage."
This was Idaho's first all-mail-in election, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The previous turnout record for an Idaho primary was set in 2018 at 32.6% of registered voters; the 2016 primary, which was comparable to this year with just legislative, congressional, and some local races on the ballot, saw 23%.
Denney said he attributed the record turnout to the efforts to educate voters that unusual all-mail election was happening, including statewide mailings. Plus, Hancock noted that due to the pandemic, there were "a lot of people sitting at home that have some time on their hands. ... Absentee-ballot voting is something you can do from home."