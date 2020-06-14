For many years it was a bit of a secret among a certain group of anglers, writes Post Register reporter Jerry Painter. Like “No Tell ‘Em Creek,” only this was Stanley Lake in central Idaho. Even the Idaho Department of Fish and Game kept things hush-hush. Some people knew there were more than 500, 5- to 30-pound lake trout in the 180-acre Stanley Lake.
“We’ve kind of kept that under our hat,” said Greg Schoby, fisheries biologist with the Salmon regional office. “It’s been a well-kept secret. There’s a dedicated group of guys in Challis and Stanley and Ketchum and Idaho Falls and Boise. There’s some people in the know.”
But the secret was out when biologists identified a danger to other nearby lakes and the endangered fish species in them, specifically trout, salmon and steelhead. Lake trout, also called mackinaw, eat other fish. They feast on young trout, kokanee and sockeye. Although it hasn’t happened yet, the danger was that the lake trout would migrate out of Stanley Lake and into some of the key salmon and steelhead nursery lakes such as Redfish Lake where Fish and Game has a massive rescue mission going on to save the state’s nearly extinct sockeye salmon.
You can read Painter's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.