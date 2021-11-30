A second of the three multistate lawsuits Idaho has joined against President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates has resulted in a stay, this time a nationwide injunction granted by a Louisiana court in the “CMS case,” which temporarily stops implementation of the application of vaccine requirements on health care workers in Idaho.
Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden filed in the lawsuit on behalf of the State of Idaho earlier this month.
“The courts are recognizing President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated," Little said in a statement late Tuesday. "His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic. As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term.”
At Little’s direction, Idaho is party to two other lawsuits, one involving federal contractors and another involving private employers with 100 or more employees. The Biden administration already suspended implementation of private employer rule, which had been slated to be implemented through an OSHA regulation, after a federal appeals court enjoined it. Courts elsewhere have halted implementation of the federal contractor vaccine mandate in other states, Little noted, thought that does not directly affect Idaho. A court hearing Friday morning will decide on a potential stay of the federal contractor vaccine requirement in Idaho.
Idaho’s involvement in all three lawsuits was facilitated by Wasden and his office.
