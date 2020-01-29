A second proposal to make changes to daylight-saving time in Idaho was introduced this morning; this one, from Sen. Steve Vick. R-Dalton Gardens, says if the state of Washington goes to all-daylight saving time year round, the portions of Idaho now in the Pacific time zone, which border Washington, would follow suit. That measure was introduced without discussion in the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning.
An earlier proposal from Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, HB 358, would just eliminate daylight-saving time in Idaho; similar proposals have failed in the past. It's up for a hearing this morning in the House State Affairs Committee.