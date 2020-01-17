There was a second contentious day of hearings in the House Education Committee on Thursday on Common Core education standards, this time focusing on math, reports Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin, but once again, the vast majority of those testifying favored keeping Idaho's current standards.
In two and a half hours of testimony, support ran 13-5 in favor of retaining the Common Core-aligned math standards.
“This is about the kids and as I’ve taught under these standards, I’ve seen my students come in more ready with a deeper understanding,” said Sonia Galaviz, a teacher at Boise’s Garfield Elementary School.
Megan Bell, a geometry teacher from Boise’s Borah High School, called the standards “a beautifully written progression and alignment of mathematical thinking K-12, with the focus being on conceptual understanding, not rote memorization.”
But several parents and the Idaho Freedom Foundation raised concerns, saying the standards haven’t improved student achievement and have even left students and parents confused and frustrated.
“Common Core has bled the fun out of math,” former Salmon school board member Kenn Roberts said.
Several professional educators said it appears many of the opponents’ concerns have to do with textbooks, assignments, tests or a teacher’s lesson, not the standards themselves. Those issues would all be choices made at the local district or school level, they said.
As was the case Wednesday, House Education did not vote, and hearings will continue next week. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org. Meanwhile, House Ed Vice Chair Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, announced today that science standards won't be heard on Monday, as previously announced, due to a schedule conflict; the state's community college presidents will be addressing the committee on Monday. Science standards will be up either Tuesday or Wednesday, Kerby said; specifics will be announced Monday.