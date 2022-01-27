A second bill aimed at softening the blow of HB 389 to needy seniors set to lose a property tax break this year was introduced in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee this morning by Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock. This one would allow otherwise qualified recipients of the circuit breaker property tax reduction to keep it if their home value was either less than $300,000, or less than 150% of the median home value in their county. HB 389 booted off all recipients whose homes are valued at 125% of the median value in the county or more.
According to state Tax Commission figures, based on 2021 data, 1,084 otherwise qualified applicants would lose the tax break this year as a result. That would occur when county assessors finalize assessments by June; applications for this year’s circuit breaker are due by April 15.
Shepherd said his proposal is “essentially trying to put a fix on what I voted for last year that did not work out as well as I’d hoped.”
He said in Shoshone County alone, 91 low-income, aged or disabled homeowners are set to lose the break this year under HB 389. His bill would restore the break to 81 of them, he said. The cost to the state general fund would be an estimated $1.1 million.
“That circuit breaker fix that we did last year was to try to stop people who had means to not take advantage of the circuit breaker,” Shepherd told the committee. “And I was all in on that concept. But then come to find out that there are fixed-income elderly people out there whose homes are valued, for example, at $189,000, lost their circuit breaker.”
Shepherd said didn't know if the $300,000 cutoff was fair or not, but thought it was reasonable. "Wherever you live in the state, if you have to sell your home because you can't afford to have it, and you can sell it for $300,000 ... you can downsize, you can go somewhere else in the state and buy something, a new home, whether you want to or not, you can with $300,000," he said. "Is that fair? I can't define fair and I'm not trying to."
“I don’t know if this is the right fix, I don’t know if it’s the ultimate fix," he said. "All I know is this year these people right now don’t know what they’re doing to do.”
A day earlier, Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, introduced a bill in the Senate aimed at the same problem, with hers just raising the cutoff to 200% of median home value in the county.
Shepherd said, “There’s impact in every county. … I just know in the county I represent it’s extremely painful.” He said his bill was “just a tiny piece” of addressing Idaho’s property tax issues. “This is a Band-Aid to help the desperate, in my opinion,” he said.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said she’d prefer that the $300,000 flat amount rise with inflation, but told Shepherd, “I don’t want to mess with your bill,” and moved to introduce it “to get the conversation going.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said, “I’ll support the motion on this. I know that there’s other pieces of legislation that are addressing similar things, so I’m interested to see what the difference is between those pieces of legislation.”
She added, “I do think we’re putting Band-Aids and throwing out bread crumbs instead of bringing real good pieces of legislation that will address tax relief for the people of Idaho. I’m still holding out hope, I guess, that we can get some good pieces of legislation in here instead of continuing with Band-Aids and bread crumbs.”
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, the author and lead sponsor of HB 389, said he’d support the motion to introduce the bill, but warned that he believes the state already is sending too much from the state general fund to local governments through sales tax revenue sharing. “We send back a bunch of general fund money,” he said. “I want to be careful that we don’t break the bank subsidizing people.”
Moyle said any tax relief should come not from the state, but from “those people who caused the problem in the first place, i.e. those who set the budgets, those who spent the money.” He noted that the state doesn’t collect property taxes; those are collected by local governments and other taxing districts to fund local services.
“There’s this line between local control and subsidizing that I think we have to be careful with,” Moyle said.
Shepherd noted the state general fund’s current projected $1.9 billion surplus. “Right now we have the luxury of putting a quick fix on it without hurting anybody at all in my opinion,” he said. “But I totally agree with Rep. Moyle that we need a true fix to the property tax.”