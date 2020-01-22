“There will be four presenters that we’ve identified as pro and con for the science standards,” House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, announced this morning. “And they will each be given 5 minutes. After they’ve completed, we’re going to take a quick 5-minute break. After that, then we will be calling up people that want to to make public testimony.” Each person will get two minutes to speak, he said, “in order to provide the maximum number of indivuals in that process. … All public testimony will end at 11:20.”
On the first two pages of sign-ups, there are 17 people signed up to speak in favor of the standards, 10 against.
Committee Vice Chair Ryan Kerby. R-New Plymouth, who will chair the rules hearing, said, “It’s nice to see such a good group here for this important conversation.”