On this snowy morning in Idaho’s capital city, the House Education Committee once again has school content standards, including science standards, on its agenda this morning for debate and vote; testimony was taken at earlier public hearings. They had it up yesterday, too, but didn’t get to it, instead voting to delete all the state’s standards, 300 pages worth, for teacher certification and teacher preparation programs at Idaho’s colleges and universities. Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin has a full report here on yesterday’s developments. Also today, JFAC is holding budget hearings on the departments of Commerce, Labor, Finance and Insurance and hearing the report from the CEC Committee about state employee compensation; numerous new bills are up for introduction, on topics ranging from banning motorcycle profiling to banning discrimination against anti-vaxers; two legislative committees will hear presentations on the “epidemic” of teen vaping; and the House and Senate both convene at 11 a.m.
House Ed starts meeting at 9 a.m.; you can listen live here (click on "Legislature," and then under House hearing rooms, "East Wing 41 Stream”).