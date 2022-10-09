Two mugs Supt race side by side

Debbie Critchfield, left; and Terry Gilbert, right

In the next installment in my series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot, I take a look at the race for state superintendent instruction, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield faces Democrat Terry Gilbert. Critchfield defeated current two-term GOP Supt. Sherri Ybarra in the May primary, so either Critchfield or Gilbert will take the helm of Idaho's school system in January.

Idaho’s elected state superintendent of public instruction oversees and provides assistance to the state’s school districts on finances, curriculum and instruction, pupil transportation and interpretation of school laws and regulations. The superintendent also serves as a voting member of the State Board of Education and the state Land Board, chairs the board of Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind and heads the state Department of Education.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

