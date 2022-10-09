In the next installment in my series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot, I take a look at the race for state superintendent instruction, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield faces Democrat Terry Gilbert. Critchfield defeated current two-term GOP Supt. Sherri Ybarra in the May primary, so either Critchfield or Gilbert will take the helm of Idaho's school system in January.
Idaho’s elected state superintendent of public instruction oversees and provides assistance to the state’s school districts on finances, curriculum and instruction, pupil transportation and interpretation of school laws and regulations. The superintendent also serves as a voting member of the State Board of Education and the state Land Board, chairs the board of Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind and heads the state Department of Education.
As of Jan. 1, the superintendent’s salary will be $128,690 a year, identical to the salaries for the Idaho secretary of state, state treasurer and state controller.
