Kindergarten students wear masks during class at Reed Elementary School in Kuna on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Dr. David Peterman, pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said masking could help schools avoid staffing shortages and closures amid the omicron surge in the Treasure Valley.
Students in the Nampa School District returned to the classroom on Thursday, and already, COVID-19 seems hot on their heels, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. As of Friday morning, there were 24 staff and 56 students out, said Kathleen Tuck, community relations director for the school district, and she expected numbers to climb throughout the day Friday.
Though the reason for the absence is not always reported, trends in the broader community point to COVID-19, Tuck said.
Health care providers in the Treasure Valley this week shared they are seeing great demand for COVID-19 testing as the region follows the rest of the country into a new wave of the pandemic driven by the omicron variant. Those tests are showing high positivity rates, including among youth, though some districts in the Treasure Valley have not yet returned to school.
But most children in Idaho are not vaccinated, and most local school districts do not currently require mask wearing, both of which could stem the virus's spread, physicians say.
“If this positive rate continues to be high, and I believe it will, and as kids go back to school, what is going to happen is that the teachers are going to get infected whether they are vaccinated or not,” said Dr. David Peterman, pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group. “And the outcome of that at some point, whether it’s teachers, or custodians, or drivers ... your kids won’t be able to go to school.”