In the face of a global pandemic — and a district-by-district challenge to deliver education, in-person or online — Idaho school districts will collect $216.6 million in supplemental property tax levies this year, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert, marking the 5th successive year of record supplemental levies across the state.
In recent years, supplemental levies have become a key piece of Idaho’s education funding puzzle, and, increasingly, a flashpoint in the debate over the way the state finances its schools. Administrators and trustees have long argued that supplemental levies are no longer “supplemental,” saying the one- or two-year levies are needed to cover day-to-day necessities and backfill state K-12 appropriations.
The majority of supplemental levies pass, and pass easily, Richert reports, clearing the simple majority support needed for approval. Many supplemental levy elections are routine, as districts ask voters to renew taxes that have been on the books for years. There are significant exceptions, however. In the spring, as the pandemic triggered record jobless claims across the state, voters in West Ada, Middleton and Mountain View rejected supplemental levies.
West Ada and Middleton voters reversed course in August, however, passing proposals that were identical to the levies that had failed three months earlier.
All told, 92 of the state's 115 school districts are collecting supplemental levies this year.