The House Education Committee will hold hearings later this week and next on the state’s education standards, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The committee will review the administrative rules setting the state’s English Language Arts standards on Wednesday, the math standards on Thursday and the science standards on Monday, committee Vice Chairman Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, announced at Monday’s meeting, although he said the schedule is subject to change if more time is needed for any of the hearings. The hearings were originally scheduled to begin Tuesday.
