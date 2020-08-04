Last night, the Boise School District postponed a much-awaited school board meeting to vote on whether to reopen schools in person this month or go all-online, as tech issues derailed the virtual meeting; it's been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. today, with district patrons, teachers and more deeply split on the question. Meanwhile, the West Ada School District has a board meeting set for 2 p.m. today on the same question. And yesterday afternoon, Central District Health issued its first weekly assessment to guide school districts about operating during the coronavirus pandemic, and the West Ada, Boise and Kuna school districts fell into Category 3, which carries a recommendation for full distance learning or remote learning and the closure of school buildings.
West Ada and Boise are the state’s two largest districts, accounting for more than 20 percent of Idaho’s K-12 students.
Other school districts in the CDH area, including Basin, Garden Valley. Horseshoe Bend, Glenns Ferry, Mountain Home, Cascade and McCall-Donnelly school districts, fell into Category 2, one step down.
This afternoon, Central District Health has a board of health meeting. Also, at noon, Gov. Brad Little will conduct a statewide call-in with AARP Idaho about the state's coronavirus response.
Yesterday's 5 p.m. COVID-19 figures showed just 28 new cases in Ada County, which has a countywide mask mandate, but 90 new cases in Canyon County, which doesn't. The state reported 331 new cases to bring the total to date to 21,675 and 200 deaths.
