Here's a catchup on some important news that happened last week: Middleton and West Ada school district voters approved previously failed supplemental levy measures in Tuesday’s election, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Middleton’s levy passed by 163 votes, or 52%, and will bring in $1.5 million a year for two years, replacing funding from an expired levy. The same levy measure narrowly failed in the March and May elections this year. West Ada’s levy also passed with 52% support and will bring in $14 million a year for two years. Voters had approved this levy every two years since 2012, but shot it down in this year’s May primary.
“This has been a long road, and I finally feel like we are on the right track,” said Kirk Adams, Middleton School District board chairman, on Tuesday night. “Now with our five new school board members that are working together as a team we can really look at what the need is in our district and focusing on that.”
The West Ada levy passed by 2,017 votes. The $14 million annual levy will cover operational costs that support West Ada’s current programs, school days and teacher-to-student ratios.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's Idaho Press; it was on the front page.