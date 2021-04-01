Most years, Kimberly superintendent Luke Schroeder has his district’s budget figured out by the second week of November, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. This year, with three months left in the 2020-21 budget year, he’s still not sure how things are going to line up.
“The joke going around is we know our FY 22 budget before our FY 21,” Schroeder said. “We still don’t know what exactly we’re going to receive.”
It’s been a complicated budget year for school districts, beset by holdbacks and supplemented by a windfall of federal dollars to help pay for coronavirus-related expenses. It’s been far from predictable, especially during the 2021 legislative session.
The latest twist came earlier this month, when the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee provided direction for almost $200 million in school district aid approved by the federal government last December. Districts could spend about $104 million of the award this year, and the rest after July 1.
For some districts, that just meant putting off improvement projects a few months until the new money came into play. Others say it sent them scrambling as they realized money that they budgeted to meet shortfalls won’t be available in time to cover costs for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. You can read Edge's full story online here at idahoednews.org.