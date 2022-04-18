With the deadline to qualify for the November ballot coming up on April 30, Reclaim Idaho volunteers pushed their school funding initiative signature numbers over the top in Kuna and Nampa this past the weekend, qualifying it in all of the required 18 legislative districts, though they’re still gathering more signatures just to be sure.
Organizers have now tallied 86,090 signatures of registered voters. The required number to make the ballot: 64,945, including at least 6% of registered voters in at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
“We are in a very strong position,” said Reclaim Idaho chief and co-founder Luke Mayville. “Most people do not view education as political. They understand that quality education relies on government, and therefore relies on politicians to do their jobs and fund public schools, but they don’t view funding for education as a controversial political topic. They view it as a no-brainer.”
If approved by voters, the initiative would raise income taxes on the state’s highest earners and corporations — the exact opposite of the Legislature’s direction on tax policy for the past two years — to put a more than $323 million dedicated boost each year into Idaho’s per-pupil spending on schools, which ranks lowest in the nation.