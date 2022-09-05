...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As of Aug. 26, Nampa School District was down nine paraprofessionals in elementary schools and eight paraprofessionals in grades six through 12, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for Nampa School District, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. “It’s a difficult position to fill,” Tuck said in a phone interview. “We admire them. It’s kind of a superhero job.”
West Ada, Kuna, Boise, Caldwell, and Vallivue school districts are all experiencing similar shortages in classified workers. Greg Wilson, chief communications officer, said West Ada School District has 50 vacancies for classified support staff.
According to Wilson, the district is working to fill classified support staff, maintenance, school nutrition and secretary positions now. West Ada is able to place new employees filling classified positions at schools closest to their homes, Wilson said, depending on the position and need for it.
"You've got part-time roles that we really rely on in our schools," Wilson said. "Getting paraprofessionals and those other roles in place helps the teacher in the classroom.”
One of the big reasons why there is such a demand for paraprofessionals is the low pay, which Wilson said West Ada has been trying to combat by pushing for additional health insurance and increased pay.
"We have paraprofessionals in our K-3 classes that are helping with reading interventions," Wilson said. "That's why they're vitally important. They're really providing a lot of that operational support."
The Boise School District is in need of 15 special education aides and 44 custodians, said Ryan Hill, district spokesman.