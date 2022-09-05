Nampa School District generic by Brian
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As of Aug. 26, Nampa School District was down nine paraprofessionals in elementary schools and eight paraprofessionals in grades six through 12, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for Nampa School District, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. “It’s a difficult position to fill,” Tuck said in a phone interview. “We admire them. It’s kind of a superhero job.”

West Ada, Kuna, Boise, Caldwell, and Vallivue school districts are all experiencing similar shortages in classified workers. Greg Wilson, chief communications officer, said West Ada School District has 50 vacancies for classified support staff.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments