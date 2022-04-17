Even slight curriculum changes in the West Ada School District can take a lot of work, says curriculum director Dustin Barrett. idaho Education News reports that with more than 40,000 students, Idaho’s largest district has to ensure that any districtwide changes are spelled out for thousands of teachers, and that they’re trained to execute them.
With a revised set of statewide learning standards now set to kick in across Idaho next school year, West Ada and others are bracing for the change.
The 2022 Legislature finally settled the years-long standards debate in Idaho last month, replacing them with a revised framework — and putting districts up against the clock to make changes, writes EdNews reporter Devin Bodkin.
A key part of the push: moving away from the controversial “Common Core” math and English language arts standards first adopted in 2011 and modified in 2015. State science standards also underwent a range of changes.
Standards are important because they shape instruction for Idaho’s more than 312,000 public K-12 students.
Bodkin looks into what changed and what didn’t, and what state and local leaders are doing to gear up for the fall deadline; you can read his full story here at idahoednews.org, which also ran in Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
