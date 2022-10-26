Democratic candidate for state schools superintendent Terry Gilbert decried his Republican opponent, former state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, as a “policy wonk” during a live debate this week, and said he’s the only candidate with “the heart of a teacher.”
“I’m not a politician, I’m an educator,” Gilbert said during the “Idaho Debates” Monday evening on Idaho Public Television.
Critchfield said, “I think it’s important to note that the assignment as state superintendent is very different than that of a classroom teacher. We value and want the skills that an energized and passionate teacher brings to the classroom, and you want that same type of energy at the state level, but you need someone who has worked with policy makers, with legislators, who is familiar with working with the stakeholders in the state. And these are all things that I’ve been able to acquire, skills that I can bring to the table right on Day 1 of the job.”
“The policy side is important,” she said.
The two rivals for a four-year term as Idaho’s next state superintendent of public instruction also clashed over private-school vouchers and an array of other education issues in the state during the live debate. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today’s print edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
