Sofia Sanchez Chapman, a student at Idaho Virtual Academy, speaks at a rally promoting school choice as members of the Nampa Christian Schools choir look on at the Idaho State Capitol steps on Tuesday.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield speaks at a rally promoting school choice on the Idaho State Capitol steps on Tuesday.
Laura Guido / Idaho Press
Students and other attendees hold signs at a rally promoting school choice on the Idaho State Capitol steps on Tuesday.
Last year, Marilyn Villagomez thought she would drop out of school, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
“At my previous school, I constantly avoided going to class,” Villagomez said. “I did not feel that the teachers cared about us. It was so big, there were so many students, it was almost impossible to make a connection with any of my teachers.”
But Villagomez got a call one day asking her if she would like to take a tour of Elevate Academy, a year-round career technical charter school. She agreed, and it changed her life, she said.
Villagomez was one of several students and advocates who spoke during a rally at the Idaho State Capitol for School Choice week. Hundreds of students from schools across the Treasure Valley gathered to show support for the ability to send students to learning environments that fit them best.
The event was hosted by Florida-based organization National School Choice Week, whose purpose is to help parents explore school choices, including “traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling,” according to a press release about Tuesday’s event.
