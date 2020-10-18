West Ada School District abruptly canceled school for Monday due to a massive sick day organized by the teachers union in protest of the district’s plans to continue in-person classes under the highest COVID-19 risk category, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. Even with a school closure, the situation was far from resolved Friday evening. The West Ada Education Association urged its members to put in for an additional sick day on Tuesday.
School district officials announced the sudden closure in an email sent to parents shortly before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. A district spokeswoman shared the email with Idaho Education News shortly after sending it to parents.
“Principals, administration, teachers and staff worked hard to cover the absences, but unfortunately, we cannot,” West Ada officials wrote in the email. “With safety in mind, and due to supervision concerns, we are regretfully unable to hold school Monday. We will reassess the situation on Monday and give parents, guardians and staff an update.”
As of late Friday afternoon, the district said 652 of 2,145 district’s classroom teachers called in sick for Monday. That’s 30 percent of all teachers.
The district was unable to fill about 500 of those absences. You can read Corbin's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.