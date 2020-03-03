On a series of unanimous votes, lawmakers set a public school budget today that reflects a 4.1%, $78.7 million increase in state funding, well below the $100 million-plus increases Idaho schools have received in each of the past five years. “This is still a very solid budget for our public schools,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the vice-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and a leading member of a JFAC working group that helped craft the budget. The public school budget, which takes up nearly half of the state’s general fund spending each year, still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
Horman noted that Gov. Brad Little imposed a 2% base budget cut on all other state agency budgets for next year, but exempted public schools from the cut. “I think you’re seeing strong support for public education,” she said.
The public school budget set in JFAC comes to $1.977 billion in state general funds for next year; in total funds, it’s a 2.9% increase to $2.331 billion. The amount will rise by about $8 million if the governor’s teacher career ladder bill passes both houses and becomes law; it’s already passed the House on a 52-10 vote, and is pending in the Senate. With that additional funding, the school budget for next year would reflect a 4.6% increase.
State schools Superintendent Sherry Ybarra praised the new school budget, noting that it includes top priorities of the governor’s education improvement task force including continuing the career ladder teacher pay initiative; funding early literacy efforts; and adding professional development funds for school districts to address teacher and staff training on trauma.
“I’m just really excited that education continues to be the top priority,” Ybarra said. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.