State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra is presenting her public school budget request to lawmakers this morning; you can watch live here. The public school budget is the single largest slice of Idaho’s state budget; in state general funds, this year, the K-12 schools are getting just under $2 billion. For next year, Ybarra’s request is for $2.035 billion in general funds; Gov. Brad Little is recommending $2.059 billion.
That’s a 2.5% increase in Ybarra’s request in state general funds, and a 3.7% increase in the governor’s recommendation. In total funds, Ybarra’s request is $2.43 billion and the governor’s recommendation is $2.45 billion; that reflects a 3.8% and 4.8% increase in total funds.
Legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro said the major differences between the two have to do with corrected career ladder calculations and figures for non-discretionary adjustments. “These are statutorily driven, relatively non-debatable parts of the budget,” Tatro said of the non-discretionary adjustments. Ybarra’s request shows $62.8 million for non-discretionary adjustments for next year; the governor’s recommendation shows $85.9 million.
Both show 2.3% increases in discretionary funds per support unit to Idaho school districts, to $29,542. A support unit is roughly a classroom full of students.
Ybarra said part of the difference came because her budget request was submitted before the governor's decision not to apply his holdback to movement on the teacher career ladder this year. "Idaho is in a fortunate position," Ybarra said. "I’m grateful that the governor has recommended restoring the career ladder for the current fiscal year."
“We all definitely have our work cut out for us this year, because it is very complicated,” Ybarra told the lawmakers. “I don’t have to tell you that there’s never been a more challenging time for education in our state as well as in the nation. The COVID-19 pandemic created circumstances that none of us ever contemplated, and required that our parents and our educators and our students were ready to pivot at a moment’s notice.”
Tatro noted that $98.7 million was removed from the current year's public school budget by the state Board of Examiners as part of the 5% executive holdback. Federal coronavirus aid funds were funneled in to cover many, but not all, of the items cut from the budget in the process, plus other, COVID-19-specific expenses.
Amid major challenges, Ybarra told lawmakers, “I’m proud of our hard-working educators and our staff that helped keep our kids learning and see that their most basic needs were met.”
"I believe that our schools shattered the stereotype that education is slow to change," she said. "They found ways to open schools, respond rapidly to the new guidance, deal with all the staff shortages."
"They had to deal with COVID testing and quarantines. But first and foremost, they’re making sure that they’re taking care of our kids and that the learning continues."
Said Ybarra, "All the work that we do to support students kept going despite the pandemic."
“The majority of our districts did open in person in the fall, either full or in some sort of hybrid mode,” Ybarra reported. “Several districts postponed their opening dates.” Mostly, she said, districts opening in person were smaller or charter schools, while those in more-populated areas had to rely on more online instruction “due to the high community spread.” Ybarra said she strongly believes students need to be in school in person for optimum learning.
At this point, she said, responding to questions from lawmakers, “A majority of our schools are fully open.” She said an online map is available through a collaboration between the State Department of Education and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to track that.
Ybarra said Idaho’s students have experienced “learning loss” due to the disruptions of the pandemic. The Idaho Reading Indicator is a key example, she noted, showing declines for 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders reading at grade level in the fall of 2020 compared to fall of 2019.
“When we administer the IRI in the spring, it will give us critical data points to determine those impacts and the learning loss in the critical area of literacy,” Ybarra said. “This will provide a critical roadmap for Idaho’s teachers and my staff.”
“Despite the challenges of COVID, we are moving forward," she said. "For example, we’re starting to train all … (K-2) teachers in something called the 'science of reading.' Other states have been very successful in implementing that, and we want to do what’s working across the nation,” Ybarra said.
Another area that’s been impacted is the state’s fast-growing “Advanced Opportunities” program, Ybarra said, through which high school students earn college credit. “We’ve seen disruption this year, but student participation is expected to bounce back,” she said. “It’s been increasing each year, but in the current school year we did see a decline. ... The good news is that last school year, the number of students ... choosing to get a jump start on college or degrees was strong.”
Student enrollment exceeds 305,700, Ybarra said. Although it initially appeared enrollment was down significantly, “We now know it’s down about 1%,” she said. “The largest declines were in 6th grade and kindergarten.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Ybarra said, "The reality is we don’t know what the long-term impacts will be." What is clear, she said, is that Idaho must act now to get students back in school and on track.
She said, “We’ve been through an incredibly difficult time and it’s not over.”
As JFAC members questioned Ybarra, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, asked whether her department has done any research on school districts passing supplemental levies to underwrite their operating budgets. Ybarra’s finance chief, Julie Oberle, said this year, in fiscal year 2021, 93 Idaho school districts are levying $216,619,050 in supplemental levies. That amount is up from $214 million in fiscal year 2020 and $202 million in fiscal year 2019, she said. It doesn't count levies that were proposed but rejected by local voters.